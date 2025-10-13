Kumar Sanu Seeks Legal Shield Against Unauthorized Use of His Persona

Singer Kumar Sanu approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, and image, from unauthorized commercial use.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora reviewed the plea, asking for certain clarifications and setting the next hearing for October 15. The plea accuses various entities of unauthorized exploitation of Sanu's likeness, impacting his moral rights.

Similar pleas have been filed by reputed Bollywood personalities seeking protection over their image rights. Sanu's suit also addresses the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence in cloning his voice and likeness.