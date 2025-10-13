Left Menu

Kumar Sanu Seeks Legal Shield Against Unauthorized Use of His Persona

Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to protect his personality and publicity rights from unauthorized commercial use. The plea highlights unauthorized use of his name, voice, and image, seeking to prevent misleading endorsements. The court will further hear the case on October 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:45 IST
Kumar Sanu Seeks Legal Shield Against Unauthorized Use of His Persona
Kumar Sanu
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Kumar Sanu approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, and image, from unauthorized commercial use.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora reviewed the plea, asking for certain clarifications and setting the next hearing for October 15. The plea accuses various entities of unauthorized exploitation of Sanu's likeness, impacting his moral rights.

Similar pleas have been filed by reputed Bollywood personalities seeking protection over their image rights. Sanu's suit also addresses the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence in cloning his voice and likeness.

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025