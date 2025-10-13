Election Commission Ramps Up Security with Random EVM Allocation

In an effort to bolster confidence in electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission has rolled out a strategy for random distribution of EVMs and paper trail units in advance of Bihar's first phase assembly elections on November 6.

An official statement released on Monday confirmed that the first randomization process was conducted using the EVM Management System (EMS) by district election officers, supervised by representatives from both national and state-recognized political parties.

The Election Commission has assured that a second phase of randomization will occur by Tuesday, further ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. The thorough allotment includes 54,311 Ballot Units, 54,311 Control Units, and 58,123 VVPATs, spread across 121 constituencies with 45,336 polling stations.

