China Urges Peace in Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes

Beijing has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to ensure the safety of its citizens and investments amid escalating border clashes. The foreign ministry revealed these concerns after dozens were killed, marking the worst conflict since the Taliban's Kabul ascent.

China, sharing borders with both nations, is playing a critical mediating role to restore peace between the two historically allied countries. "China is committed to contributing positively to improving Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," said Lin Jian, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

China has urged Kabul and Islamabad to maintain calm and engage in constructive dialogue. Recent meetings involved Beijing emphasizing enhanced diplomatic exchanges, furthering the ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability.

