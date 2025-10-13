Left Menu

China Urges Peace in Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes

China has expressed concern over recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urged both nations to protect its citizens and investments. China's foreign ministry emphasizes its role as a mediator for peace, urging dialogue and restraint to prevent conflict escalation. Diplomatic relations are encouraged to be strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to ensure the safety of its citizens and investments amid escalating border clashes. The foreign ministry revealed these concerns after dozens were killed, marking the worst conflict since the Taliban's Kabul ascent.

China, sharing borders with both nations, is playing a critical mediating role to restore peace between the two historically allied countries. "China is committed to contributing positively to improving Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," said Lin Jian, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

China has urged Kabul and Islamabad to maintain calm and engage in constructive dialogue. Recent meetings involved Beijing emphasizing enhanced diplomatic exchanges, furthering the ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

