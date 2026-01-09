Escalating Tensions: Russia's Hypersonic Strike Near NATO Border

In a significant military escalation, Russia fired a hypersonic missile at Ukraine near the Polish border overnight. The strike, targeting Ukraine's western region, is interpreted by Kyiv's allies as an attempt by Moscow to deter European support for Ukraine. Russia claimed the missile launch was a response to an alleged drone attack on one of President Putin's residences, a claim dismissed by both Ukraine and the United States.

This is the second instance of Russia using its Oreshnik hypersonic missile against Ukraine. The attack coincides with a series of air raids that resulted in four fatalities in Kyiv, power outages, and damage to the Qatari embassy. Despite the missile's capability to carry nuclear warheads, it reportedly used non-explosive dummy warheads.

European leaders, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, have denounced the strike as a clear escalation of hostilities. Calls for bolstered air defenses and tougher sanctions on Russia are intensifying, while negotiations persist in Paris to establish a peace framework between Ukraine and Russia, amidst ongoing tensions and global concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)