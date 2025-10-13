Left Menu

Illegal Residing African Nationals Apprehended in Delhi

Six African nationals have been detained in Delhi for allegedly residing illegally. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them in Chander Vihar. Lacking valid documents and with expired visas, their deportation is being coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have detained six African nationals for purportedly residing illegally in the city, an official reported on Monday.

The apprehensions occurred on October 10 in Chander Vihar, outer Delhi, following intelligence suggesting illegal residency in the area. Alerted authorities swiftly located the foreigners' hideout.

Upon police arrival, the individuals attempted to escape but were captured. They were identified as Frank Fotching, Romeo Lucien from Cameroon, Samunel, Malk Faraday and Innousa from Nigeria, and Evans Danso from Ghana. Without valid travel documents and expired visas, procedures for their deportation are underway with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

