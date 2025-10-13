Illegal Residing African Nationals Apprehended in Delhi

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have detained six African nationals for purportedly residing illegally in the city, an official reported on Monday.

The apprehensions occurred on October 10 in Chander Vihar, outer Delhi, following intelligence suggesting illegal residency in the area. Alerted authorities swiftly located the foreigners' hideout.

Upon police arrival, the individuals attempted to escape but were captured. They were identified as Frank Fotching, Romeo Lucien from Cameroon, Samunel, Malk Faraday and Innousa from Nigeria, and Evans Danso from Ghana. Without valid travel documents and expired visas, procedures for their deportation are underway with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

