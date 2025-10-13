The Federal Government Shutdown's Economic Ripple

The 13-day-old U.S. federal government shutdown is now exerting tangible pressure on the nation's economy, warned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.

Speaking on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria," Bessent emphasized the growing seriousness of the situation, although he refrained from divulging specific details.

Economists are anxiously monitoring the situation as the prolonged shutdown begins to impact various economic sectors.

