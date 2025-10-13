The Federal Government Shutdown's Economic Ripple
The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown is beginning to significantly impact the nation's economy, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. On its 13th day, the shutdown's effects are becoming more serious, highlighting concerns about its influence on real economic conditions, though specific details were not provided.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The 13-day-old U.S. federal government shutdown is now exerting tangible pressure on the nation's economy, warned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.
Speaking on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria," Bessent emphasized the growing seriousness of the situation, although he refrained from divulging specific details.
Economists are anxiously monitoring the situation as the prolonged shutdown begins to impact various economic sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement