Assam's Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities Rally for Justice: A Call for ST Status and Rights

Thousands of Assam's tea tribe and Adivasi communities staged a massive protest in Dibrugarh on Monday, calling for immediate inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, daily wage increases, and rightful land allotments.

The rally, organized by various associations, saw participants from across the district. They marched to the Chowkidinghee intersection, causing significant traffic disruptions. Local schools anticipated disturbances and declared a holiday, officials reported.

The protest impacted work in numerous tea estates and plantations, underlining the deep-rooted socio-economic issues faced by these communities. Organizers have pledged to continue their efforts, planning more protests across Assam to pressure the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)