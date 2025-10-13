Guardians of Trust: Assam Rifles Celebrate Courage and Sacrifice

Praising Assam Rifles as the 'guardians of trust and resilience,' Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik highlighted their legacy of sacrifice and duty.

At the Durbar Hall ceremony, the governor honored 21 Assam Rifles personnel with medals for their courage in operations and vital humanitarian missions.

The governor emphasized their role beyond security, praising their impact on women's empowerment and humanitarian work, underscoring their position as 'Friends of the Northeast.'