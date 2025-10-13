Guardians of Trust: Assam Rifles Celebrate Courage and Sacrifice
Arunachal Pradesh Governor honors Assam Rifles personnel at an investiture ceremony, recognizing their courage and humanitarian efforts. The event celebrated their role as 'guardians of trust,' emphasizing their contributions to security and women empowerment. Governor Parnaik praised their enduring legacy and community support across the Northeast.
Praising Assam Rifles as the 'guardians of trust and resilience,' Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik highlighted their legacy of sacrifice and duty.
At the Durbar Hall ceremony, the governor honored 21 Assam Rifles personnel with medals for their courage in operations and vital humanitarian missions.
The governor emphasized their role beyond security, praising their impact on women's empowerment and humanitarian work, underscoring their position as 'Friends of the Northeast.'
