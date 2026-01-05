Minnesota Governor Walz Bows Out, Faces Fraud Allegations

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared he will not pursue a third term, opting to address fraud allegations within the state's welfare system—a developing political crisis—amid pressures from former President Donald Trump's administration.

Walz, who served as governor since 2019, was propelled into national prominence last year while running alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. The Trump administration has spotlighted fraud allegations, dating back to 2020, involving nonprofits managing state-funded programs, significantly impacting the Somali American community.

The administration, known for its hardline stance on immigration, has intensified scrutiny on Minnesota, particularly concerning accusations affecting immigrants. Walz expressed concern over organized criminal and political efforts exploiting the state's situation, criticizing Trump's allies for aiming to transform Minnesota negatively.

