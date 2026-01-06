Left Menu

Governor Kataria's Insightful Review: Transforming Burail Jail Facilities

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a comprehensive review of Burail jail's facilities, focusing on skill development, healthcare, and welfare of inmates. He interacted with staff and inmates, encouraged skill enhancement, and explored institutional collaborations for economic engagement of prisoners to boost rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:31 IST
Governor Kataria's Insightful Review: Transforming Burail Jail Facilities
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, overseeing the Union Territory of Chandigarh, undertook a detailed inspection of Burail Jail, emphasizing the crucial aspects of inmate welfare, skill development, and healthcare services. Accompanied by senior officials, he scrutinized various jail facilities to ensure standards are met.

The Governor evaluated the kitchen operations, from the menu to the cooking processes, ensuring quality and hygiene, even sampling dishes himself. Additionally, Kataria acknowledged the hard work of the prison culinary team by offering culinary advice and examining the quality of sweets made by prisoners.

At the in-house Industrial Training Institute, Kataria observed courses in woodwork and sewing, engaging with inmate-students about their progression. He proposed institutional partnerships for deploying prisoners' skills in maintenance tasks. Cultural initiatives and medical provisions at the dispensary were also assessed to advance prisoner rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global
2
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
4
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026