Governor Kataria's Insightful Review: Transforming Burail Jail Facilities

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, overseeing the Union Territory of Chandigarh, undertook a detailed inspection of Burail Jail, emphasizing the crucial aspects of inmate welfare, skill development, and healthcare services. Accompanied by senior officials, he scrutinized various jail facilities to ensure standards are met.

The Governor evaluated the kitchen operations, from the menu to the cooking processes, ensuring quality and hygiene, even sampling dishes himself. Additionally, Kataria acknowledged the hard work of the prison culinary team by offering culinary advice and examining the quality of sweets made by prisoners.

At the in-house Industrial Training Institute, Kataria observed courses in woodwork and sewing, engaging with inmate-students about their progression. He proposed institutional partnerships for deploying prisoners' skills in maintenance tasks. Cultural initiatives and medical provisions at the dispensary were also assessed to advance prisoner rehabilitation.

