Governor Kataria's Insightful Review: Transforming Burail Jail Facilities
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a comprehensive review of Burail jail's facilities, focusing on skill development, healthcare, and welfare of inmates. He interacted with staff and inmates, encouraged skill enhancement, and explored institutional collaborations for economic engagement of prisoners to boost rehabilitation efforts.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, overseeing the Union Territory of Chandigarh, undertook a detailed inspection of Burail Jail, emphasizing the crucial aspects of inmate welfare, skill development, and healthcare services. Accompanied by senior officials, he scrutinized various jail facilities to ensure standards are met.
The Governor evaluated the kitchen operations, from the menu to the cooking processes, ensuring quality and hygiene, even sampling dishes himself. Additionally, Kataria acknowledged the hard work of the prison culinary team by offering culinary advice and examining the quality of sweets made by prisoners.
At the in-house Industrial Training Institute, Kataria observed courses in woodwork and sewing, engaging with inmate-students about their progression. He proposed institutional partnerships for deploying prisoners' skills in maintenance tasks. Cultural initiatives and medical provisions at the dispensary were also assessed to advance prisoner rehabilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
