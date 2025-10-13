Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indo-French Defense Collaboration Ahead of UNTCC Conclave

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with French General Pierre Schill to discuss expanded joint training, counter-terrorism cooperation, and defense technology collaboration. The meeting precedes the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave in Delhi, aiming at addressing operational challenges and evolving threats in UN peacekeeping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:51 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to fortify bilateral defense ties, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill, on Monday. They explored avenues for expanded joint training exercises, enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation, and closer collaboration in defense technology.

This crucial dialogue occurred in the South Block ahead of the upcoming UNTCC Chiefs Conclave, slated to take place in Delhi from October 14-16. This conclave will serve as a platform to address operational challenges, new threats, interoperability, and the role of technology in UN peacekeeping.

The Indian Army emphasized the importance of these discussions, reaffirming the robust Indo-French strategic partnership. As a major contributor to UN missions, India is poised to lead discussions on best practices and future peacekeeping efforts at the conclave involving 32 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

