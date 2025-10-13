Strengthening Ties: Indo-French Defense Collaboration Ahead of UNTCC Conclave

In a significant move to fortify bilateral defense ties, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill, on Monday. They explored avenues for expanded joint training exercises, enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation, and closer collaboration in defense technology.

This crucial dialogue occurred in the South Block ahead of the upcoming UNTCC Chiefs Conclave, slated to take place in Delhi from October 14-16. This conclave will serve as a platform to address operational challenges, new threats, interoperability, and the role of technology in UN peacekeeping.

The Indian Army emphasized the importance of these discussions, reaffirming the robust Indo-French strategic partnership. As a major contributor to UN missions, India is poised to lead discussions on best practices and future peacekeeping efforts at the conclave involving 32 nations.

