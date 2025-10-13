Left Menu

Latur Zilla Parishad Unveils Seat Reservation Details Ahead of Elections

The Latur Zilla Parishad has released reservation details for 59 seats, with 30 seats designated for women. The seats include allocations for SC, ST, OBC, and Open categories. Additionally, a draw for Panchayat Samiti chairperson and ZP member reservations was held at the collector's office.

Latur | Updated: 13-10-2025
The Latur Zilla Parishad has revealed the reservation strategy for the upcoming elections, allocating 30 out of 59 seats to women candidates. Amongst the reserved seats, 12 are earmarked for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 15 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 30 for the Open category.

According to an official statement released on Monday, these arrangements are part of the preparations for the approaching electoral process. The transparent distribution aims to ensure fair representation across diverse groups.

In a separate event, the district collector's office conducted a draw to determine the reservation allocation for all Panchayat Samiti chairpersons and Zilla Parishad members, signaling the administrative groundwork for the forthcoming elections.

