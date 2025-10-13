Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Teenage Whiz in Transnational Cyber Fraud Case

A 19-year-old student was denied bail in a Rs 3.76 crore cyber fraud case by a special CBI court, which deemed his release could hinder investigations of a transnational cybercrime operation potentially involving multiple foreign entities and accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:32 IST
A 19-year-old student has been denied bail by a special CBI court in a Rs 3.76 crore cyber fraud case. The court expressed concerns that his release could disrupt the investigation into a complex transnational cybercrime operation.

Special CBI Judge B Y Phad noted the sophisticated nature of the crime involving foreign communications and various accounts to launder proceeds. The student, Yash Thakur from Nagpur, was alleged to have played a significant conspiratorial role rather than being a mere facilitator.

Despite Thakur's claim of innocence, the court highlighted the potential risk his release poses, including alerting other conspirators and obstructing the tracing of crime proceeds. The judgment emphasized the importance of continued detention for a comprehensive probe into electronic evidence and international connections.

