Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC Land-for-Hotels Scam

On Monday, a Delhi court framed charges against former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with the IRCTC land-for-hotels scam. The court announcement arrives just weeks before the crucial assembly elections in Bihar.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne initiated day-to-day trials for Lalu Prasad Yadav and others, charging them with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and abuse of power under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI accused Yadav of manipulating train catering and tourism tenders, exchanging cabinet favors for land in valuable Patna real estate.

The charges involve various figures, including the Kochhar brothers and aides Prem Chand Gupta and Sarla Gupta. As the trials progress, the prosecution will present evidence starting on October 27. This development has sparked political debate, with opposing claims of judicial targeting and corruption revival.

