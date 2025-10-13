India Hosts 8th Codex Committee Session on Spices and Culinary Herbs in Guwahati

Reinforcing India’s global leadership in food safety and trade standards, the 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) was inaugurated today in Guwahati, Assam, by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The session marks a key milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to shape global frameworks for food safety, quality, and fair trade in spices and culinary herbs.

The event is being hosted by the Government of India, with the Spices Board of India serving as the Secretariat under the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) — a joint intergovernmental body established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The CAC plays a vital role in setting science-based international food standards to protect consumer health and ensure fair trade practices globally.

India’s Leadership in the Global Spice Economy

In his inaugural address, Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the Codex Committee’s critical contribution in harmonizing international standards for spices and herbs, ensuring that producers, traders, and consumers benefit equally. He noted that India, as the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spices, continues to lead global initiatives to strengthen the spice value chain through innovation, traceability, and quality assurance.

“India’s spices are not just commodities—they are ambassadors of our heritage, culture, and wellness traditions,” the Governor said. “Through Codex, we are ensuring that this legacy is aligned with the highest international benchmarks of safety, purity, and quality.”

He further emphasized the strategic importance of Assam and the North-East as emerging spice-producing hubs, particularly for turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and large cardamom, and lauded the Government of India’s initiatives to modernize processing facilities, promote organic farming, and create new avenues for export diversification.

A Platform for Global Collaboration on Food Safety

Delivering a special address, Shri Rajit Punhani, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), emphasized the growing economic relevance of the spice sector. The global spice market, valued at USD 28.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2033, driven by increased global demand for natural ingredients, traditional remedies, and culinary diversity.

Shri Punhani noted that India’s strong food safety ecosystem — anchored by FSSAI’s science-based regulatory framework and the Codex India Secretariat — positions the country as a global leader in food standards development. He called for greater harmonization of international standards to ensure that trade in spices remains equitable, transparent, and sustainable.

“The Codex platform is a bridge between food safety and economic growth,” he said. “Science-based harmonization ensures that Indian farmers and exporters can compete globally while protecting consumers worldwide.”

Recognizing India’s Contribution to Global Food Governance

Representing the Codex Secretariat, Dr. Hilde Kruse, Senior Food Safety Officer at the FAO-WHO Codex Secretariat, thanked the Government of India and the Spices Board for their leadership and continued commitment to the Codex vision of safe food for everyone, everywhere.

Dr. Kruse applauded India’s technical expertise and active engagement in Codex deliberations over the past decade and commended FSSAI’s success in organizing the Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 in New Delhi, which united over 70 nations to strengthen global food safety cooperation.

“India’s proactive engagement through FSSAI and the Spices Board has set global benchmarks for scientific collaboration, knowledge exchange, and policy innovation,” Dr. Kruse noted.

Strengthening India’s Spice Heritage Through Standards

Over the past 11 years, the CCSCH, established in 2013, has played a vital role in developing international Codex standards for spices and culinary herbs, ensuring uniformity in quality parameters, testing methods, and labeling practices. The Guwahati session continues this mission by deliberating on draft and proposed standards for key spices such as cardamom, coriander, and vanilla.

Once finalized, the recommendations from this session will be forwarded to the Codex Alimentarius Commission for global adoption. These standards are crucial for enhancing consumer trust, preventing adulteration, and promoting fair trade practices among exporting and importing countries.

Dr. M. R. Sudharsan, Chairperson, CCSCH, highlighted that India’s leadership in the committee has helped align domestic regulatory systems with global norms, enabling smoother access for Indian spice products to premium international markets.

Assam and North-East: India’s Emerging Spice Corridor

Governor Acharya underscored the immense potential of the North-Eastern states in expanding India’s spice footprint. With unique agro-climatic conditions and organic cultivation practices, the region is ideally positioned to become a “Spice Corridor of the East”.

He cited successful initiatives such as the Spices Board’s Mission Turmeric, which is promoting Assam turmeric as a global superfood, and value-addition projects aimed at enhancing farmers’ income through better processing, packaging, and export linkages.

“Assam’s biodiversity and traditional knowledge systems offer a strong foundation for developing high-value niche spices. With Codex-aligned standards, we can turn this potential into global opportunity,” the Governor remarked.

India’s Global Commitments in Food Safety and Trade

The 8th CCSCH session is not only a technical meeting but also a reaffirmation of India’s role as a champion of fair, inclusive, and science-based global trade. Through the Codex Trust Fund, India has been actively supporting capacity-building programs in developing countries, helping them adopt harmonized food safety systems.

India’s initiatives—such as the Spice India 2030 Vision Plan, the One Nation, One Spice Standard framework, and the National Mission on Food Processing and Quality—are all aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to zero hunger, good health, responsible consumption, and sustainable trade.

International Participation and Deliberations

The Guwahati session saw the participation of 140 delegates from 40 countries, including representatives from FAO, WHO, the European Union, the United States, Japan, and the African Union, alongside senior officials from FSSAI, the Spices Board of India, and other member nations.

The session will continue discussions on:

Finalization of Codex standards for coriander, cardamom, and vanilla .

Development of new standards for emerging spices like nutmeg, curry leaves, and saffron.

Incorporation of traceability, labelling, and quality certification frameworks under the Codex Guidelines for Spices .

Enhancing digital traceability systems and data-sharing mechanisms for global supply chain transparency.

Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor, FSSAI, and other dignitaries praised India’s proactive efforts in elevating Codex deliberations into actionable frameworks for sustainable food systems.

Charting the Future of the Global Spice Economy

With India accounting for nearly 43% of global spice exports and producing over 75 of the 109 varieties recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the country continues to set benchmarks in quality assurance, certification, and sustainable farming.

The Codex Committee’s work is expected to further enhance India’s export competitiveness, support farmers’ income growth, and build consumer confidence in Indian-origin products worldwide.

The 8th CCSCH session thus reaffirms India’s commitment to science-led policy, sustainable trade, and global cooperation, ensuring that spices — India’s timeless gift to the world — continue to serve as both a symbol of heritage and a driver of economic progress.