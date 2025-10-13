Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

The Madras High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Tamil Nadu government for their procrastination in securing requisite sanctions from the Union government to prosecute two IAS officers embroiled in a corruption scandal tied to former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was responding to a contempt petition filed by Jayaram Venkatesan from Arappor Iyakkam, an entity dedicated to battling corruption. The judge underscored that adherence to the Supreme Court's strict timelines for obtaining sanctions under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act is vital.

The judge noted the court's previous directions were ignored, evident only after the contempt petition emerged. Authorities should have requested a time extension with justifiable reasons for the delay. The court remains rigorous, especially given the involvement of a former Minister and IAS officers, with proceedings slated to continue on November 10, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)