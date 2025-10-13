Left Menu

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is questioning key figures in the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Chinnaiah's wife and sister appeared before the SIT, which also gathered information on financial dealings and activist connections. This investigation seeks to resolve discrepancies in witness statements and possible coercion issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:49 IST
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team intensified its probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case by questioning Chinnaiah's wife, Mallika, and his sister, Ratna. Both appeared at the SIT office in Belthangady to provide crucial information regarding the controversial case.

SIT officials focused on unraveling financial transactions linked to Chinnaiah and scrutinizing his interactions with pivotal individuals. Additionally, claims from the Sowjanya Movement regarding Mallika's visit to activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's home drew further examination.

This inquiry forms part of a broader strategy to clarify witness statements and identify any coercion or bias, particularly after Chinnaiah's arrest for perjury. His assertion of interring bodies, including those of sexually assaulted women, in Dharmasthala remains a hotly debated subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025