Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

The Special Investigation Team intensified its probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case by questioning Chinnaiah's wife, Mallika, and his sister, Ratna. Both appeared at the SIT office in Belthangady to provide crucial information regarding the controversial case.

SIT officials focused on unraveling financial transactions linked to Chinnaiah and scrutinizing his interactions with pivotal individuals. Additionally, claims from the Sowjanya Movement regarding Mallika's visit to activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's home drew further examination.

This inquiry forms part of a broader strategy to clarify witness statements and identify any coercion or bias, particularly after Chinnaiah's arrest for perjury. His assertion of interring bodies, including those of sexually assaulted women, in Dharmasthala remains a hotly debated subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)