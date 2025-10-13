RPF Strikes Gold: Major Seizure on Bilaspur–Itwari Express

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) made a major seizure during a special checking operation on the Bilaspur–Itwari Intercity Express, recovering gold and silver worth Rs 3.37 crore. The operation, aimed at preventing illegal transport of valuables, was initiated under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner Deep Chandra Arya.

On October 11, RPF officers identified Naresh Panjwani, a 55-year-old resident of Gondia, carrying gold and silver without valid documentation. A search led to the discovery of 2.68 kg of gold jewellery and 7.44 kg of silver, collectively valued at Rs 3.37 crore.

The contraband and Panjwani were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur, which will lead further investigations to uncover potential networks involved in the illegal transport of precious metals.

