Left Menu

RPF Strikes Gold: Major Seizure on Bilaspur–Itwari Express

The RPF seized Rs 3.37 crore worth of gold and silver during a special operation on the Bilaspur–Itwari Intercity Express. Naresh Panjwani was apprehended for transporting precious metals without proper documentation. The confiscated valuables were transferred to the DRI for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:17 IST
RPF Strikes Gold: Major Seizure on Bilaspur–Itwari Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) made a major seizure during a special checking operation on the Bilaspur–Itwari Intercity Express, recovering gold and silver worth Rs 3.37 crore. The operation, aimed at preventing illegal transport of valuables, was initiated under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner Deep Chandra Arya.

On October 11, RPF officers identified Naresh Panjwani, a 55-year-old resident of Gondia, carrying gold and silver without valid documentation. A search led to the discovery of 2.68 kg of gold jewellery and 7.44 kg of silver, collectively valued at Rs 3.37 crore.

The contraband and Panjwani were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur, which will lead further investigations to uncover potential networks involved in the illegal transport of precious metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
2
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
4
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025