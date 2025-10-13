Delhi Court's Stand on Tejashwi Yadav's Involvement in IRCTC Corruption Case

A Delhi court has dismissed arguments from RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who claimed his minor status should exempt him from prosecution in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) corruption case. The charges surround transactions of land parcels and tenders that allegedly occurred when Yadav was underage.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that Tejashwi could not extend his minor status from 2005 to transactions beyond 2010, as the argument did not hold for the sale of shares by M/s DMCPL. The case involves possibly abusive transactions extending from 2005 to 2014, which allegedly led to undue control over assets by his family.

The court expressed grave suspicion over how shares were transferred under suspicious terms, indicating fraudulent exercises. Judge Gogne highlighted that the transactions were significantly undervalued, causing losses to the public exchequer, and described the overall dealings as manipulative and deceptive in nature.

