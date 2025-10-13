C-DOT Launches ‘Samarth’ Cohort-II to Boost Telecom and ICT Innovation in India

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D organization under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has launched Cohort-II of its flagship “Samarth” Incubation Program — a pioneering initiative to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in the Telecom and ICT sectors. The program, which began in March 2025, aims to nurture startups working on frontier technologies including 5G/6G, AI, IoT, cybersecurity, quantum communication, and Li-Fi.

The Samarth Program, an acronym for Synergizing Academia, Startups, and Industry for Telecom and ICT Innovation, exemplifies India’s ongoing mission toward Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting homegrown technology solutions and enabling indigenous product development.

Empowering India’s Telecom Startups

Speaking at the launch event of Samarth Cohort-II at IMC 2025 (India Mobile Congress) held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, emphasized the program’s crucial role in fostering innovation-led growth:

“The passion, creativity, and determination of our startups are the driving forces behind the nation’s digital transformation. As we celebrate the success of Samarth Cohort-I and launch Cohort-II, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in telecom and ICT.”

He further highlighted C-DOT’s long-term vision to establish Academic Centres of Excellence in leading institutions to cultivate a robust ecosystem for innovation at the grassroots level.

The Samarth Program is implemented in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE Delhi-NCR), two of India’s leading organizations supporting startup incubation and innovation.

Structure and Scope of the Samarth Program

The Samarth Incubation Program provides end-to-end support to startups — from idea validation to market deployment. It is organized in two cohorts, each lasting six months, with 18 startups per cohort, thereby supporting a total of 36 startups annually.

Startups are offered:

Financial grants in multiple tranches based on milestone achievements.

Fully furnished workspaces at C-DOT’s Delhi and Bengaluru campuses .

Access to C-DOT’s advanced laboratories and testbeds for telecom innovation.

Mentorship and technical guidance from senior C-DOT scientists and industry experts.

Training sessions on marketing, intellectual property rights (IPR), finance, and regulatory frameworks.

This holistic approach enables startups to transition from prototyping to commercialization, bridging the gap between R&D and industry application.

Success of Samarth Cohort-I

The first cohort of Samarth, launched in March 2025, attracted a large number of applications from across India’s startup ecosystem. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 18 startups were selected to work on five problem statements provided by C-DOT.

Over the six-month period, these startups developed innovative solutions in telecom applications, cybersecurity, and 5G technologies. The program culminated in a Demo Day in September 2025, where startups showcased their prototypes to industry leaders, investors, and government representatives.

Based on performance, five startups received the next round of funding, marking their transition to the scale-up stage. Their success demonstrated the program’s effectiveness in translating early-stage innovation into viable products for national use.

Launch of Samarth Cohort-II

Building on the momentum, applications for Cohort-II were opened in July 2025 with a new set of five niche problem statements focusing on:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) communication

Drone-based connectivity solutions

Cybersecurity and data protection

Network resilience and automation

The program received an overwhelming response from the startup community. After multiple rounds of screening and presentations, 18 startups were selected by a distinguished Selection Committee comprising representatives from academia, industry, C-DOT, and STPI.

Selections were based on parameters such as:

Innovation quotient and technical depth

Relevance to telecom and ICT domains

Market potential and scalability

Team capability and execution roadmap

Alignment with India’s national priorities and digital goals

Selected Startups under Samarth Cohort-II

The 18 startups chosen under Cohort-II are a dynamic mix of emerging innovators and early-stage enterprises, representing the cutting edge of India’s telecom innovation. These include:

Huebits Tech Pvt. Ltd. Dawniens International Pvt. Ltd. Khageshvara Aviation Technology Pvt. Ltd. Revon Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd. InventGrid India Pvt. Ltd. Vayunotics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Airborne Fidelity Pvt. Ltd. Astraq Cyber Defence Pvt. Ltd. Xpectro Solutions (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. Vighnarajendra Software LLP Zepto Logic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Senteinta Quality AI Advanced Technology Research Pvt. Ltd. Unicorniz Innovation Pvt. Ltd. Nam Infocom Pvt. Ltd. SOL9X Pvt. Ltd. Yantriksh Cybernetics Industries Pvt. Ltd. Nife Apps Labs Pvt. Ltd. Vocbot.Ai Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Each startup received its first tranche of funding at the ASPIRE Startup Stage during IMC 2025, marking the formal start of their incubation journey under C-DOT’s Samarth umbrella.

Innovation Meets Industry: Mentorship and Collaboration

The kick-off event for Cohort-II at IMC 2025 featured interactive sessions between startups, C-DOT mentors, and industry leaders.

The program’s mentors — comprising senior scientists from C-DOT, executives from STPI, and entrepreneurs from TiE Delhi-NCR — will guide the startups through product design, compliance, and commercialization stages.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Executive Vice President, C-DOT, stated: “Samarth is not just an incubation program; it is an ecosystem where innovation meets experience. It bridges startups, research, and market forces to co-create technologies that can redefine India’s telecom infrastructure.”

Ms. Upasana Sharma, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR, added: “By fostering collaboration between startups, academia, and R&D institutions like C-DOT, we are ensuring that India remains at the forefront of next-generation communication technologies.”

Aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India

The Samarth Program plays a pivotal role in advancing the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Digital India. By empowering domestic startups, the program aims to:

Reduce dependency on foreign technologies.

Create indigenous telecom solutions for 5G, 6G, and beyond.

Build intellectual property owned and developed in India.

Strengthen India’s strategic capabilities in telecom and cybersecurity.

It also complements India’s National Deep Tech Startup Policy and the Digital Communication Innovation Strategy (DCIS), which emphasize public–private partnerships and innovation-led economic growth.

Towards a Future-Ready Telecom Ecosystem

C-DOT’s leadership, through Samarth, envisions India as a global hub for telecom innovation and manufacturing. The institution is already spearheading initiatives in:

6G technology R&D

Quantum communication

Next-generation network management systems (NGNMS)

Secure optical and satellite-based communication

Through Samarth, these innovations will find pathways to commercialization via startup collaborations, thereby accelerating India’s tech sovereignty and digital competitiveness on the world stage.

“Our goal is to create a symbiotic ecosystem where startups and R&D institutions work together to deliver next-generation technologies, not just for India, but for the world,” Dr. Upadhyay emphasized.

Key Dignitaries and Partners

The launch event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay , CEO, C-DOT

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela , Executive Vice President, C-DOT

Dr. Dilip Krishnaswamy , Executive Vice President, C-DOT

Shri Arvind Kumar , Director General, STPI

Shri Pradeep Gupta , Chairman, Cyber Media Group

Ms. Upasana Sharma, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR

Senior officials, scientists, and mentors from C-DOT, along with representatives from the telecom industry, academia, and venture capital ecosystem, also attended the event.

Driving India’s Digital Future

With Samarth Cohort-II now underway, C-DOT continues to position itself as a national catalyst for telecom innovation, nurturing startups that can address India’s strategic and commercial communication needs.

By fostering co-creation between innovators, industry, and institutions, the Samarth Program is not only supporting entrepreneurial growth but also laying the foundation for India’s leadership in future telecom technologies, contributing to the realization of a Viksit Bharat 2047 — a developed, digitally empowered India.