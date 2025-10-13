KZN Launches Multi-Planting Season to Drive Food Security and Rural Growth

In a decisive push toward agricultural transformation, Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has launched the 2025 KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Multi-Planting Season, reaffirming the province’s commitment to self-sufficiency, food security, and rural revitalisation. The event, held at eNhlanhleni Mission in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality under the Harry Gwala District, marked the official start of the province’s most comprehensive seasonal farming initiative aimed at boosting local food production and empowering smallholder farmers.

Revitalising Rural Economies Through Agriculture

Premier Ntuli described the Multi-Planting Season as a flagship programme of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, led by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD). The initiative is designed to mobilise communities, cooperatives, and local farmers to cultivate available arable land and strengthen the province’s food systems.

“Agriculture must be seen as a weapon to defeat hunger and grow our economy,” Premier Ntuli declared in his keynote address. “We must work together to ensure that every piece of arable land is used productively to feed our people and strengthen our communities.”

The programme supports the broader provincial agenda for rural revitalisation, focusing on job creation, agricultural mechanisation, infrastructure development, and enhanced access to markets. It aims to position agriculture as a driver of inclusive growth, particularly in areas still affected by poverty and food insecurity.

Tackling Food Insecurity in KwaZulu-Natal

Recent studies indicate that nearly 15% of people in KwaZulu-Natal continue to face food shortages, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas. Many of these challenges stem from recurrent natural disasters, including droughts, floods, and cyclones, which have devastated crops and livestock production in past seasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted supply chains, weakened household incomes, and exposed vulnerabilities in rural food systems.

“The Multi-Planting Season Programme is a direct response to these challenges,” the Premier said. “We are prioritising local production, resilience, and empowerment — ensuring that every community can produce enough to meet its own food needs.”

Empowering Smallholder and Emerging Farmers

Premier Ntuli reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting smallholder and subsistence farmers, who form the backbone of the province’s agricultural landscape. Under the Multi-Planting Season, these farmers will receive production inputs, technical support, and capacity-building assistance.

Key areas of support include:

Access to seeds, fertilisers, and machinery for crop cultivation.

Training and mentorship in modern and climate-smart agricultural practices.

Improved infrastructure , such as irrigation systems, storage facilities, and farm access roads.

Market linkages to connect small producers with local cooperatives, processors, and retail outlets.

The Premier noted that women and youth farmers will receive special attention under the initiative, in line with the government’s efforts to promote inclusive agricultural growth and gender equality in rural development.

“We want young people to see agriculture as a viable career path — one that offers dignity, income, and a future,” Ntuli said. “Agriculture is not just about tilling the soil; it’s about innovation, entrepreneurship, and transforming lives.”

A Collaborative Approach to Sustainable Growth

The Multi-Planting Season represents a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. The initiative calls for partnerships between government departments, private sector stakeholders, development agencies, and local communities to build a coordinated response to food insecurity.

“The success of the Multi-Planting Season relies on strong partnerships,” the Premier emphasized. “This collaborative approach is vital to ensuring that food production efforts translate into sustainable growth and improved quality of life in rural areas.”

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) will oversee the rollout, supported by local municipalities, agricultural cooperatives, and traditional authorities. The department will also coordinate with the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) to integrate agro-processing initiatives and value chain development into the programme.

Focus Areas for the 2025 Multi-Planting Season

The 2025 edition of the Multi-Planting Season will prioritise the cultivation of staple crops, including maize, beans, potatoes, sorghum, and vegetables, while promoting diversification through livestock farming and horticulture.

Other focus areas include:

Climate-smart agriculture: Promoting conservation agriculture, water-efficient irrigation, and drought-resistant crop varieties.

Agro-processing hubs: Establishing small-scale processing units to add value to locally produced goods.

Land rehabilitation: Supporting soil conservation and replanting of previously fallow land.

Digital agriculture: Introducing technologies for monitoring weather patterns, pest control, and yield prediction.

Through these interventions, the KwaZulu-Natal government aims to create a resilient and self-sustaining agricultural ecosystem, capable of absorbing climate and market shocks while contributing to provincial food sovereignty.

Building an Agricultural Workforce for the Future

Recognising that agricultural transformation requires skilled manpower, the KwaZulu-Natal government will work closely with agricultural colleges and training centres to enhance skills development and entrepreneurship training.

The Premier also announced the expansion of youth agricultural internships and the Farmer Support and Development Programme, which helps graduates transition from training into commercial farming enterprises.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Thembeni KaMadlopha Mthethwa, echoed the Premier’s sentiments, highlighting the government’s resolve to modernise farming practices and attract new entrants to the sector.

“We are ensuring that our farmers, especially in rural communities, have the tools, knowledge, and confidence to farm sustainably,” Mthethwa said. “The Multi-Planting Season represents not just planting crops — it is about planting hope, resilience, and a shared vision for prosperity.”

Leaders Join Forces to Drive Change

Premier Ntuli was joined at the launch event by key government and community leaders, including:

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development , Thembeni KaMadlopha Mthethwa

Harry Gwala District Speaker , Sibongiseni Mdunge

Deputy Mayor of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality , Kholeka Hadebe

Senior officials from provincial departments, traditional leaders, and representatives of farmer organisations.

The event featured live demonstrations of mechanised planting techniques, showcases of local agricultural innovations, and exhibitions of cooperatives and agribusinesses participating in the programme.

Advancing KwaZulu-Natal’s Vision for Food Security

Through the Provincial Multi-Planting Season, KwaZulu-Natal aims to move closer to achieving full food security while stimulating economic growth in rural areas. The government’s vision is to make the province a model of sustainable agricultural development in South Africa — one that empowers communities, strengthens resilience, and enhances livelihoods.

“The dream of a food-secure KwaZulu-Natal is within reach,” Premier Ntuli concluded. “By working together — government, private sector, and communities — we can cultivate prosperity and ensure that no family goes to bed hungry.”

The 2025 planting season, therefore, represents not only a renewed commitment to agriculture but also a strategic step toward transforming KwaZulu-Natal into a province of opportunity, productivity, and food sovereignty.