Venezuela Restructures Diplomatic Presence Amid Rising U.S. Tensions
Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia, while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This shift is part of a strategic reassignment amid escalating tensions with the U.S., as the country seeks alliances with nations aligned against hegemonic pressures.
Venezuela's government announced plans to close its embassies in Norway and Australia, while inaugurating new missions in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This strategic move comes in the wake of increasing hostilities with the United States.
Caracas described the new diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe as part of a broader strategy to collaborate with aligned nations against colonial and hegemonic pressures. The new embassies aim to foster joint initiatives in sectors like agriculture, energy, and education.
The closure of embassies in Norway and Australia coincides with heightened tensions between Venezuela and the U.S., colored by recent military disputes and drug smuggling accusations off Venezuelan coasts. Meanwhile, some U.N. Security Council members called for dialogue and de-escalation.
