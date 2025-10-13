Left Menu

Venezuela Restructures Diplomatic Presence Amid Rising U.S. Tensions

Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia, while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This shift is part of a strategic reassignment amid escalating tensions with the U.S., as the country seeks alliances with nations aligned against hegemonic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:18 IST
Venezuela Restructures Diplomatic Presence Amid Rising U.S. Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's government announced plans to close its embassies in Norway and Australia, while inaugurating new missions in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. This strategic move comes in the wake of increasing hostilities with the United States.

Caracas described the new diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe as part of a broader strategy to collaborate with aligned nations against colonial and hegemonic pressures. The new embassies aim to foster joint initiatives in sectors like agriculture, energy, and education.

The closure of embassies in Norway and Australia coincides with heightened tensions between Venezuela and the U.S., colored by recent military disputes and drug smuggling accusations off Venezuelan coasts. Meanwhile, some U.N. Security Council members called for dialogue and de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025