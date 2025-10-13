Cross-Border Cache: BSF Seizes Weapons Near India-Pakistan Border
The BSF recovered a cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The seizure, thwarting an alleged smuggling attempt from Pakistan, is under investigation by the Punjab Police. A coordinated effort with SSOC led to this breakthrough.
On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a cache of weapons on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, among other arms and ammunition, near the village of Mehdipur.
BSF officials revealed that the operation was based on technical and physical surveillance, culminating in the discovery during early morning hours. The weapons have been handed over to the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) for a thorough investigation.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that preliminary inquiries indicate the weapons were sourced from Pakistan, aimed at disrupting peace. Efforts continue to dismantle the smuggling network, with investigations focusing on identifying the perpetrators and their connections under relevant legal provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
