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Crackdown on Liquor Smuggling Unveiled in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra excise department conducted operations in Palghar district, seizing Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 11.39 lakh and arresting three individuals. Additionally, three vehicles valued at Rs 21 lakh were confiscated. The detained were charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:18 IST
Crackdown on Liquor Smuggling Unveiled in Maharashtra
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The Maharashtra excise department has announced the seizure of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 11.39 lakh in separate operations conducted in Palghar district. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal liquor transportation, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Moreover, three vehicles worth Rs 21 lakh were confiscated during the operations, as reported by Palghar Superintendent of State Excise, Ganesh Bargaje. The first operation involved a high-speed pursuit of a car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, resulting in the recovery of IMFL worth Rs 6.06 lakh inside the vehicle.

The seized liquor was reportedly intended for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli but was illegally smuggled into Maharashtra. Additional raids near Pimpurni and Chalatwad on the Jawhar-Silvassa road led to the confiscation of IMFL valued at Rs 5.33 lakh. Arrested drivers, Alim Mehmood Shaikh and Anil Motilal Jaiswal, have been charged under sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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