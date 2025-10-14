Left Menu

U.S. Condemns China's Actions in South China Sea Tensions

The United States criticized China after a maritime confrontation with the Philippines near disputed islands in the South China Sea. The incident involved China ramming and using water cannons against a Philippine vessel, prompting the U.S. to express support for its ally and condemn China's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:12 IST
  • United States

The United States voiced its condemnation on Monday following a maritime dispute involving ally the Philippines and China near contested South China Sea islands. The confrontation, which occurred on October 12, saw China deploy ramming tactics and water cannons against a Philippine Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Bureau vessel near Thitu Island.

In a stern statement, the U.S. State Department labeled China's actions as dangerous, stressing that such maneuvers undermine regional stability. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for the Philippines amidst these escalating tensions.

This incident marks a continuation of strained relations in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes have frequently involved aggressive posturing by involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

