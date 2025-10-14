Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Celebrations Amidst Prisoner Exchange

Jubilant scenes unfolded Monday as Palestinians welcomed the release of almost 2,000 prisoners under a ceasefire that saw them exchanged for Israeli captives freed by Hamas. Crowds cheered in both Beitunia in the occupied West Bank and Khan Younis in Gaza, with released prisoners donning keffiyeh scarves symbolizing national pride.

The prisoner release has renewed focus on the harsh conditions many faced during their detentions. Kamal Abu Shanab, a 51-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank town of Tulkarem, recounted the intense suffering and loss of 139 pounds in prison following his conviction unrelated to his arrested charges.

This prisoner exchange signifies a deep, politically charged issue for Palestinians, where each family knows someone jailed by Israel. Celebrations surfaced despite Israeli warnings, reflecting the broader conflict and the contested legitimacy of prisoner designations by Israel.

