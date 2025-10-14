Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Celebrations Amidst Prisoner Exchange

Palestinians celebrated the release of nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire, exchanged for Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The event, met with joyous public displays, underscores the politically charged issue of prisoners for Palestinians. Many released prisoners faced harsh conditions in detention, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westbank | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:42 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Sparks Celebrations Amidst Prisoner Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jubilant scenes unfolded Monday as Palestinians welcomed the release of almost 2,000 prisoners under a ceasefire that saw them exchanged for Israeli captives freed by Hamas. Crowds cheered in both Beitunia in the occupied West Bank and Khan Younis in Gaza, with released prisoners donning keffiyeh scarves symbolizing national pride.

The prisoner release has renewed focus on the harsh conditions many faced during their detentions. Kamal Abu Shanab, a 51-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank town of Tulkarem, recounted the intense suffering and loss of 139 pounds in prison following his conviction unrelated to his arrested charges.

This prisoner exchange signifies a deep, politically charged issue for Palestinians, where each family knows someone jailed by Israel. Celebrations surfaced despite Israeli warnings, reflecting the broader conflict and the contested legitimacy of prisoner designations by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025