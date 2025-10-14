Left Menu

Mali Retaliates with $10,000 Bond for US Visa Applicants

In a move of diplomatic reciprocity, Mali will enforce a bond requirement of up to $10,000 for U.S. visa applicants, mirroring a recent U.S. policy. This comes amid Mali's new political direction post-2021 coup and growing regional instability due to intensified extremist attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:04 IST
Mali Retaliates with $10,000 Bond for US Visa Applicants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a tit-for-tat diplomatic maneuver, Mali's Foreign Affairs Ministry unveiled a new policy requiring U.S. visa applicants to post a bond of up to $10,000. This mirrors a recent measure enacted by the United States aimed at addressing high overstay rates and other security concerns.

This directive, announced on Sunday, follows a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, highlighting issues like vetting deficiencies and foreign policy implications as justifications for its October 23rd policy change.

With Mali's military leadership shifting its alliances from France to Russia post-2021 coup, the nation grapples with a precarious security situation, intensified extremist threats, and economic challenges exacerbated by an al-Qaida affiliate's ban on fuel imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

