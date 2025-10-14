Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mississippi: Homecoming Weekend Marred by Deadly Shootings

In a grim weekend across Mississippi, shootings during homecoming celebrations left six dead and more than a dozen injured. Arrests were made in connection with the shooting in Leland, involving charges of capital and attempted murder. The FBI continues to investigate, seeking public assistance with identifying suspects.

Updated: 14-10-2025 06:44 IST
  • United States

In a devastating turn of events during the homecoming weekend celebrations in Mississippi, a spate of shootings left six people dead and numerous others injured. Authorities in Leland have detained three individuals on charges of capital murder, while a fourth person faces an attempted murder charge, as confirmed by the FBI.

The series of attacks, which spread across various locations in the state, occurred amidst high school and university festivities. The FBI is actively investigating the incidents and is appealing for public assistance to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the Leland shooting.

While authorities have not yet disclosed potential motives for the attacks, they stated a disagreement possibly sparked the gunfire. As Mississippi grapples with the weekend's tragic events, communities mourn the loss of lives and the breach of their celebratory spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

