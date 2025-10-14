Solicitor-General to Step Down After a Decade of Distinguished Service

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced that Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC will step down from her position in February 2026, marking the end of a decade-long tenure as New Zealand’s top government lawyer. The announcement comes with warm tributes from across the legal and public service communities, recognising Jagose’s outstanding contribution to upholding the rule of law and strengthening public trust in New Zealand’s legal institutions.

A Decade of Leadership and Legal Excellence

Una Jagose was appointed Solicitor-General on 15 February 2016, becoming one of the most influential figures in New Zealand’s legal landscape. As Solicitor-General, she served as the government’s chief legal adviser and head of the Crown Law Office, playing a central role in ensuring the lawful operation of government and maintaining the integrity of public decision-making.

During her decade in office, Jagose oversaw significant legal developments and reforms, representing the Crown in many high-profile cases before the courts, including constitutional challenges, Treaty of Waitangi matters, and complex public law disputes. She also guided the Crown’s legal strategy during unprecedented events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing emergency powers with the protection of individual rights.

Tributes from the Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins expressed her deep appreciation for Jagose’s years of exemplary service.

“Ms Jagose began as Solicitor-General on 15 February 2016 following a stellar career in the public service as a lawyer and a leader, spanning 35 years,” Collins said. “I have enjoyed working with Ms Jagose. She can be proud of her time in the role, and I am grateful to her for her huge efforts during the past 10 years.”

Collins acknowledged Jagose’s leadership through periods of legal and institutional change, crediting her with maintaining professionalism and independence in a role that sits at the intersection of law and politics.

A Legacy of Public Service

Before becoming Solicitor-General, Una Jagose built a formidable career across multiple government departments. She served in senior roles at the Ministry of Justice, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. She also served as Acting Director of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) between 2015 and 2016, where she was credited with improving transparency and public confidence in the agency following reforms to New Zealand’s intelligence community.

Jagose’s tenure has been marked by her commitment to integrity, fairness, and accessibility in public law. Her calm and principled leadership has earned respect both within government and the wider legal profession.

Transition and the Appointment Process

As the Solicitor-General, Jagose held dual responsibilities — as Junior Law Officer of the Crown and as Chief Executive of the Crown Law Office. Her impending departure initiates a formal transition process to appoint her successor.

The Public Service Commission will now oversee the recruitment and appointment of a new Solicitor-General, a process expected to attract highly qualified candidates from within the legal and public sectors. Continuity of leadership at the Crown Law Office will be a priority to ensure the continued provision of independent legal advice to the government.

Recognition of an Esteemed Career

Una Jagose’s departure marks the conclusion of a distinguished career that has shaped modern public law practice in New Zealand. Her dedication to the public service and unwavering adherence to the rule of law have left an enduring mark on the Crown’s legal institutions.

As tributes continue to pour in, Ms Jagose is expected to remain an influential figure in the legal community, whether through mentorship, academia, or future public roles.

Her departure will not only mark the end of an era for the Crown Law Office but will also open a new chapter in the evolving story of New Zealand’s justice leadership.