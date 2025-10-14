Student Politics Clash: MNS Members Accused of Office Invasion
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) student members allegedly stormed the ABVP office in Pune following a poster dispute involving both student groups. Police registered a case against MNS members for allegedly attempting to incite chaos, following posters urging a boycott of MNS that appeared at Wadia College.
In a heated dispute over college politics, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) students' wing have been accused of invading the ABVP office in Pune. The incident followed a controversy over posters displayed at Wadia College.
Authorities stated that the posters called for a boycott of the MNS students' wing and referenced the ABVP. In response, MNS members allegedly forced their way into the ABVP office and attempted to create disruption.
Police confirmed that a case has been registered against the MNS members involved. ABVP representatives claimed the poster controversy was manipulated for drama by their rivals.
