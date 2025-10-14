Reconstruction Efforts Underway in Durgapur Medical Student's Case
West Bengal Police plan to reconstruct a crime scene involving the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur. The crime took place near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground. Five accused are in custody, including a former security guard, and are set for medical examination as part of the investigation.
The West Bengal Police are set to reconstruct a crime scene in the Durgapur case involving the gang rape of a medical student, a significant step in the ongoing investigation. A senior officer confirmed that the reconstruction would take place at the scene near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground.
The arrested individuals, including a former college security guard and a current hospital employee, will visit the site for reconstruction. During a search of their homes, authorities aimed to uncover hidden evidence linked to the crime.
The suspects are currently under custody and scheduled for medical examination to further the investigation. The incident, occurring outside a private medical college, has drawn significant attention to crime management and legal proceedings in the region.
