Reconstruction Efforts Underway in Durgapur Medical Student's Case

The West Bengal Police are set to reconstruct a crime scene in the Durgapur case involving the gang rape of a medical student, a significant step in the ongoing investigation. A senior officer confirmed that the reconstruction would take place at the scene near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground.

The arrested individuals, including a former college security guard and a current hospital employee, will visit the site for reconstruction. During a search of their homes, authorities aimed to uncover hidden evidence linked to the crime.

The suspects are currently under custody and scheduled for medical examination to further the investigation. The incident, occurring outside a private medical college, has drawn significant attention to crime management and legal proceedings in the region.

