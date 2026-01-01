Left Menu

Outcry Over Brutal Faridabad Gang Rape Case Shakes Haryana

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh visited a hospital to meet the family of a woman allegedly gangraped in a moving van in Faridabad. Singh criticized the BJP government for failing on women's safety. The suspects have been arrested, and Singh demands fast-track court trials and victim support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:39 IST
Outcry Over Brutal Faridabad Gang Rape Case Shakes Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has rocked Haryana, a woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving van in Faridabad before being thrown out of the vehicle. The crime has sparked outrage, with Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh visiting the victim's family to offer support.

Singh, during his hospital visit, condemned the attack, labeling it as inhumane and highlighting the failure of law and order under the BJP government. He described the victim's condition as unconscious with severe facial injuries, criticizing government claims on women's safety as hollow.

Singh demanded stringent measures, including a fast-track court trial for the accused, who are now in judicial custody. He also called for immediate security and compensation for the victim, a 25-year-old mother of three, who suffered severe injuries from the attack.

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
2
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
3
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria
4
Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026