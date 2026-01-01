Outcry Over Brutal Faridabad Gang Rape Case Shakes Haryana

In a tragic incident that has rocked Haryana, a woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving van in Faridabad before being thrown out of the vehicle. The crime has sparked outrage, with Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh visiting the victim's family to offer support.

Singh, during his hospital visit, condemned the attack, labeling it as inhumane and highlighting the failure of law and order under the BJP government. He described the victim's condition as unconscious with severe facial injuries, criticizing government claims on women's safety as hollow.

Singh demanded stringent measures, including a fast-track court trial for the accused, who are now in judicial custody. He also called for immediate security and compensation for the victim, a 25-year-old mother of three, who suffered severe injuries from the attack.