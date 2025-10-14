Tensions Rise in Haryana: Calls for Justice in IPS Officer's Death

Following the unfortunate death of IPS officer Y Puram Kumar, the Haryana government has mandated increased police vigilance due to escalating protests. Officers are instructed to collaborate with community leaders to maintain harmony.

Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide on October 7, left behind a note accusing senior IPS officers of discrimination and harassment, compelling a committee to demand justice within 48 hours.

The government has placed one implicated officer on leave, urging field officers to anticipate disturbances and sustain peace amidst widespread protests demanding justice across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)