Historic Ceasefire in Sight: Malaysia and the US Mediate Peace
Malaysia and the United States are working together to facilitate a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. The conflict arose over border demarcation issues, leading to deadly clashes in July. Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan hopes for the agreement to be signed at the ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
In a significant diplomatic effort, Malaysia and the United States are collaborating to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, announced Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Tuesday.
The ceasefire, set to potentially be signed during the forthcoming ASEAN leaders meeting in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28, aims to halt ongoing tensions. These tensions have stemmed from a deadly land border conflict, the worst in over a decade, resulting in at least 48 casualties last July.
This initiative underscores the importance of regional stability and the role of international partnerships in conflict resolution. The timely intervention seeks to prevent further violence and aid in the displacement crisis affecting hundreds of thousands from both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
