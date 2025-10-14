Historic Ceasefire in Sight: Malaysia and the US Mediate Peace

In a significant diplomatic effort, Malaysia and the United States are collaborating to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, announced Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Tuesday.

The ceasefire, set to potentially be signed during the forthcoming ASEAN leaders meeting in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28, aims to halt ongoing tensions. These tensions have stemmed from a deadly land border conflict, the worst in over a decade, resulting in at least 48 casualties last July.

This initiative underscores the importance of regional stability and the role of international partnerships in conflict resolution. The timely intervention seeks to prevent further violence and aid in the displacement crisis affecting hundreds of thousands from both nations.

