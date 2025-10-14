Left Menu

Army Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Jammu and Kashmir

Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by two unidentified terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, based on specific intelligence, involved a brief exchange of fire leading to the neutralization of the terrorists and recovery of weapons.

Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:44 IST
Army Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Jammu and Kashmir
The Indian Army effectively stopped an infiltration attempt by two unidentified terrorists along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint operation was launched on 13 October 2025 in the Machhal Sector. Suspicious movement was spotted late Monday night, prompting troops to challenge the intruders.

An ensuing firefight resulted in the neutralization of the terrorists, and a significant cache of weapons and equipment was recovered. The operation remains active as the army continues to ensure security in the region.

