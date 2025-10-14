Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat with Explosive Seizure in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have recovered a cache of explosives from a Maoist hideout. In ongoing operations, 31 Maoists were killed and several weapons and IEDs were seized. A collaborative effort by security personnel successfully disrupted Maoist plans and retrieved explosive materials and equipment used in grenade launcher production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:13 IST
Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat with Explosive Seizure in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have unearthed a significant cache of explosives and components for barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) from a Maoist dump in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources.

This operation follows a major anti-Naxal effort along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, during which security personnel accounted for 31 Maoist fatalities and confiscated 35 firearms and 450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

On Monday, a coordinated search mission from the Tadpala base, involving various CRPF battalions and the CoBRA unit, unearthed explosive materials and BGL-making apparatus. The discovery included 51 live BGL shells, accompanying wires, and manufacturing materials, neutralizing potential Maoist threats without security casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

 Japan
2
Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

 Global
3
FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcement

FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcemen...

 India
4
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025