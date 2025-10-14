Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat with Explosive Seizure in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have unearthed a significant cache of explosives and components for barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) from a Maoist dump in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources.

This operation follows a major anti-Naxal effort along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, during which security personnel accounted for 31 Maoist fatalities and confiscated 35 firearms and 450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

On Monday, a coordinated search mission from the Tadpala base, involving various CRPF battalions and the CoBRA unit, unearthed explosive materials and BGL-making apparatus. The discovery included 51 live BGL shells, accompanying wires, and manufacturing materials, neutralizing potential Maoist threats without security casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)