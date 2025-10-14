Jal Shakti Ministry Invites Mass Communication Students for Paid Media Internship

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced an exciting opportunity for students of Mass Communication, Journalism, and related disciplines through its newly launched Media Internship Programme 2025. The initiative aims to provide young communication professionals with hands-on exposure to government communication, media outreach, and social media management, while fostering public awareness about India’s water conservation and rejuvenation efforts.

A Platform for Youth Engagement in Nation-Building

The internship programme seeks to engage and empower students and researchers by involving them in the Department’s ongoing initiatives on river rejuvenation, sustainable water management, and Ganga conservation. Through this internship, participants will gain practical experience in media coordination, digital content creation, and communication strategy for large-scale public awareness campaigns.

An official statement from the Ministry emphasized that the internship will help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional application, while also offering students an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the government’s public information and outreach efforts.

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply

The programme is open to a wide range of candidates from recognized Indian universities and institutions:

Students who have completed graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism , or related fields .

Students pursuing post-graduation (PG) or Diploma courses in the same fields, provided they have already completed graduation.

Students pursuing MBA (Marketing) with a background in communication or media-related studies.

The selection will be merit-based and subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions laid out in the official Internship Guidelines.

Duration and Benefits

The internship will run for a period of six to nine months, depending on departmental requirements and the candidate’s performance. Selected interns will receive an honorarium of ₹15,000 per month, along with a certificate of internship upon successful completion of the programme.

This initiative not only offers a valuable professional learning opportunity but also creates a platform for young communicators to engage with national water conservation missions, including the Namami Gange Programme and Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Application Process and Deadline

Applications for the internship can be submitted only through the official online form available on the Ministry’s website: https://mowr.nic.in/internship. The last date to apply for the internship is 24th November 2025.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the detailed eligibility conditions and instructions provided on the portal before submitting their forms. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Hands-On Learning in Government Media Operations

Interns selected under this programme will be assigned to work with the Media and Communication Division of the Department, which handles publicity, social media outreach, and public awareness initiatives. Tasks may include:

Drafting and editing press releases, articles, and social media posts;

Assisting in media event coordination and coverage;

Designing and managing content for official social media handles;

Producing multimedia content such as infographics, short videos, and public messages;

Monitoring media coverage and preparing analytical reports.

Through these assignments, interns will acquire practical skills in strategic communication, media engagement, and campaign management, preparing them for future roles in public relations, journalism, and government communications.

Encouraging Youth Participation in Water Awareness

The Ministry has highlighted that the programme is part of its broader effort to involve young professionals in India’s sustainable development initiatives, particularly in the critical area of water resource management. The Department hopes that by engaging youth voices in communication and outreach, it can strengthen the social narrative around water conservation, sanitation, and river rejuvenation.

The initiative aligns with the government’s “Catch the Rain” campaign and the vision of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which emphasize community participation and behavioral change for water sustainability.

Building Skills for India’s Communication Future

This internship provides a valuable opportunity for students of mass communication and marketing to gain exposure to real-world government communication frameworks while contributing to public awareness campaigns that have a lasting societal impact.

By integrating communication, technology, and governance, the Ministry aims to cultivate a new generation of media professionals who understand the strategic importance of public information dissemination in driving sustainable development.

A Step Toward Professional and Social Growth

For aspiring communicators, the Jal Shakti Media Internship Programme 2025 offers more than just experience—it provides a platform for meaningful engagement with policy, advocacy, and environmental storytelling. The combination of field experience, digital outreach, and mentorship from government communication experts makes it a high-value opportunity for young graduates and postgraduates alike.

Interested students are encouraged to apply early to secure a place in this competitive and enriching internship programme.