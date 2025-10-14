Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era of Counter-Terrorism

Operation Sindoor signifies the Indian government's determined stance against terrorism, as articulated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This operation underscores India's zero-tolerance policy, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The initiative strengthens national security, with NSG playing a pivotal role in combating organized crime and terrorism.

During a recent event marking the 41st Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG), Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor. This military offensive ensured the dismantling of terrorist headquarters, training camps, and launchpads in Pakistan.

Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, with security forces effectively targeting the roots of terror. The NSG, known for its 'Black Cat' commandos, has played a crucial role in India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The government's unwavering commitment is reflected in its legal reforms and strategic operations, aiming to bolster national security and citizen confidence. Key measures include amendments to anti-terrorism laws and enhanced intelligence coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

