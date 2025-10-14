Left Menu

Bat Hunting Bust: Eleven Arrested in Odisha

Eleven individuals from Bhubaneswar were arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for alleged bat hunting. The Forest Department intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Khuntuni, finding 796 dead bats and four alive. Arrests were made under the Wildlife Protection Act, with bats caught from an abandoned factory and trees using nets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:21 IST
Bat Hunting Bust: Eleven Arrested in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife conservation case, eleven individuals from Bhubaneswar were arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday for alleged bat hunting activities.

The Forest Department acted on a tip-off and intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Khuntuni, where officials discovered 796 dead bats and four alive, packed in two bags.

According to Chichilichi Biswal, the acting divisional forest officer of Athgarh, the accused were apprehended under the Wildlife Protection Act. The bats were reportedly captured using nets in an abandoned factory and some trees in Khuntuni.

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025