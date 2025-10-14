EU Penalizes Luxury Fashion Brands for Price Fixing

The European Union Commission has imposed a hefty fine of 157 million euros on luxury fashion brands Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe. The brands have been accused of breaching EU competition laws by partaking in price-fixing activities.

According to the Commission, these brands restricted their retailers' ability to set prices by enforcing strict retail price rules and discount periods. This behavior, deemed anticompetitive, limits consumer choices and artificially inflates prices in the market.

Gucci's parent company, Kering, has cooperated with the investigation and accounted for the penalty in its 2025 financial report. However, Chloe's owner, Richemont, and Loewe's owner, LVMH, have yet to respond to the Commission's findings.