EU Penalizes Luxury Fashion Brands for Price Fixing
The EU Commission has fined Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe a total of 157 million euros for violating EU competition rules by fixing resale prices and interfering with retailers' commercial strategies. This anticompetitive conduct limits consumer choice and raises prices. Kering resolved the probe, but Richemont and LVMH have not commented.
The European Union Commission has imposed a hefty fine of 157 million euros on luxury fashion brands Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe. The brands have been accused of breaching EU competition laws by partaking in price-fixing activities.
According to the Commission, these brands restricted their retailers' ability to set prices by enforcing strict retail price rules and discount periods. This behavior, deemed anticompetitive, limits consumer choices and artificially inflates prices in the market.
Gucci's parent company, Kering, has cooperated with the investigation and accounted for the penalty in its 2025 financial report. However, Chloe's owner, Richemont, and Loewe's owner, LVMH, have yet to respond to the Commission's findings.
