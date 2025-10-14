Left Menu

Ex-Referee David Coote Pleads Guilty: The Fall from Grace

Former Premier League referee David Coote has pleaded guilty to making an indecent image of a child. This follows his previous firing for derogatory comments about Jurgen Klopp. Legal proceedings continue with a pre-sentence report ordered to determine the outcome of his case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:09 IST
In a significant legal development, former Premier League referee David Coote confessed to creating an indecent image of a child, within the darkest category classified by law. His appearance at Nottingham Crown Court marked a turnaround from earlier denials of the charge.

Coote had been previously dismissed by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited due to offensive remarks directed at former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, stirring controversy over his suitability as a referee. His firing emphasized the organization's zero-tolerance policy on unprofessional conduct.

The court has ordered a pre-sentence report, as Judge Nirmal Shant assesses the severity of Coote's offense. Meanwhile, Coote is expected to reappear in court by December 11 to face sentencing, as the judiciary continues to deliberate over the appropriate judicial actions for his crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

