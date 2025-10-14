Left Menu

Police Crack Rs 50 Lakh International Investment Scam Linked to Chinese Network

Police in India have unraveled a Rs 50 lakh investment fraud connected to a Chinese network, resulting in the arrest of one individual in Uttarakhand. The scheme involved fake profits and complex transactions. Investigations are ongoing to discover other accomplices and trace the full money trail.

Updated: 14-10-2025 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled a Rs 50 lakh investment scam with connections to a Chinese network, apprehending one suspect from Uttarakhand, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The investigation was initiated upon a complaint by Shikha Gupta, who reported fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 2.9 lakh, alleging deception under the guise of investments in a foreign enterprise.

Authorities uncovered a complex operation involving fake profit screenshots and meticulously layered transactions. Probes revealed a bank account with Rs 50,000 credited, leading to the detection of a mobile number tied to the crime. Further analysis of banking records, IP data, and chat logs resulted in the arrest of Rajib Dutta, from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Seizures included an iPhone 13 containing crucial communication with Chinese nationals regarding transaction details. This digital evidence suggests a larger transnational operation utilizing layered bank channels and encrypted platforms. Police are expanding their efforts to identify additional participants and unravel the mastermind orchestrating this elaborate racket.

