Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Under Scrutiny

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is reported to have been detained in a standard barrack at Jodhpur Central Jail under the stringent National Security Act. Authorities clarify he is not in solitary confinement and retains his detainee rights.

The clarification follows an affidavit submitted by the jail superintendent to the Supreme Court, responding to a plea by Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention. The document asserts that Wangchuk is medically sound and continues a normal daily routine within the jail.

Wangchuk's detention follows violent protests demanding Ladakh's statehood, with government accusations of his role in inciting the unrest. The NSA allows detention to prevent activities harmful to India's defense, with a potential duration of up to 12 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)