Left Menu

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Under Scrutiny

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is reportedly not in solitary confinement and enjoys his rights as a detainee, according to Jodhpur Jail authorities. An affidavit was submitted to the Supreme Court detailing Wangchuk's condition and jail specifications, amid protests against his detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:57 IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Under Scrutiny
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is reported to have been detained in a standard barrack at Jodhpur Central Jail under the stringent National Security Act. Authorities clarify he is not in solitary confinement and retains his detainee rights.

The clarification follows an affidavit submitted by the jail superintendent to the Supreme Court, responding to a plea by Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention. The document asserts that Wangchuk is medically sound and continues a normal daily routine within the jail.

Wangchuk's detention follows violent protests demanding Ladakh's statehood, with government accusations of his role in inciting the unrest. The NSA allows detention to prevent activities harmful to India's defense, with a potential duration of up to 12 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025