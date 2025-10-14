Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Sahara's Bid to Sell 88 Properties to Adani

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea by Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd to sell its 88 properties to Adani Properties Pvt Ltd. The sale aims to address Sahara's refund obligations. The court seeks inputs from SEBI, Ministry of Finance, and other stakeholders to resolve property disputes and determine sale conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:06 IST
Supreme Court Considers Sahara's Bid to Sell 88 Properties to Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, SEBI, and other parties regarding Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd's request to sell 88 properties to Adani Properties Pvt Ltd.

During a hearing, a special bench addressed the ongoing Sahara Group refund obligations and instructed that Union ministries of Finance and Cooperation join the proceedings. Submissions are due by November 17.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade was tasked with collecting details about the proposed sale and any disputes over the properties. Further discussions will determine whether properties should be sold individually or as a package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025