Mysterious Death of Mannu Yadav Raises Murder Suspicions

The body of 20-year-old Mannu Yadav was discovered near a pond in Baraipar Babu village, sparking suspicions of murder due to deep injury marks. Police have started a probe and sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Further action awaits the autopsy results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:33 IST
In a chilling discovery on Tuesday, the body of Mannu Yadav, aged 20, was found near a pond along the Phulwariya road in Baraipar Babu village. Mannu, a resident of Kothilwa village, bore deep injuries, fueling suspicions of murder, local police confirmed.

Villagers heading to their fields were the first to spot the lifeless body and promptly alerted the authorities. Rushed to the scene, a police team secured the area, taking the body into custody for further investigation. The grim discovery has raised concerns among residents, with murder motives being speculated by officials.

Bhatpar Rani Station House Officer, Devendra Singh, noted that the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis. "The exact cause of death will be known after the report is received," Singh stated. Police have confirmed that a probe is underway, with future actions to be guided by the autopsy findings.

