Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise
Union Minister Chirag Paswan vows justice for the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who allegedly died by suicide amid caste-based victimization claims. The officer's purported suicide note accuses senior IPS officials of discrimination. The government promises strict action and social justice.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has pledged support to the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7. Paswan met with Kumar's family, emphasizing the need for justice and highlighting the societal concern over caste-based victimization.
Paswan condemned the incident as tragic, pointing out that it reveals persistent social evils of casteism in India. He assured the family that the demands for justice will be met and warned of discouraging Dalit aspirations in civil services if no action is taken.
Kumar's alleged suicide note incriminates senior IPS officials, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of discrimination. His family has refused postmortem until their demands, which include legal action, are fulfilled. The Haryana government has placed DGP Kapur on leave during ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
