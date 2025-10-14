Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates New ICAR–Maize Research Building in Ludhiana

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR) in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he inaugurated the newly constructed administrative building and interacted with farmers, scientists, and Self-Help Group (SHG) members. The visit underscored the Central Government’s focus on strengthening agricultural diversification, rural resilience, and farmer-centric policies in Punjab.

The event witnessed the presence of Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Agriculture Minister Shri Gurmeet Singh Khudian. Senior officials, agricultural scientists, and representatives from various farmer organizations also participated.

Boosting Agricultural Innovation and Diversification

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chouhan highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved self-sufficiency in foodgrain production, especially in wheat and rice. However, he emphasized the need for agricultural diversification to ensure sustainability and profitability.

“After wheat and rice, maize stands as the third most important crop in India. It is not only a crucial food grain but also a vital industrial raw material used in biofuels, starch, and animal feed,” Shri Chouhan said. He noted that maize offers a viable, eco-friendly alternative to paddy, particularly in states like Punjab, where groundwater depletion has become a major concern.

The Union Minister lauded the contribution of ICAR–Indian Institute of Maize Research, stating that it has played a key role in developing high-yielding maize varieties and improving farm-level technologies. He called upon scientists to focus on climate-resilient crop varieties and farmer-friendly innovations that reduce production costs and enhance incomes.

Major Financial Support for Farmers and Flood-Affected Families

Reaffirming the Central Government’s commitment to Punjab’s development, Shri Chouhan announced several major financial initiatives for the state’s farmers and flood-affected families.

He stated that ₹74 crore has been released by the Centre for the free distribution of wheat seeds to farmers whose crops were damaged due to adverse weather. Additionally, financial aid has been approved for mustard and other seed varieties, promoting crop diversification and sustainability.

Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government has transferred ₹222 crore in advance to 11.09 lakh farmers across Punjab, ensuring timely financial assistance before the rabi sowing season.

In a significant relief measure, Shri Chouhan announced a ₹1,600 crore flood relief package for Punjab, aimed at supporting families affected by recent floods. As part of this package, ₹1.60 lakh per family will be provided for the reconstruction of 36,703 damaged houses—including ₹1.20 lakh for house construction and ₹40,000 for labour and toilet facilities.

“The Central Government stands firmly with the people of Punjab in their hour of need. The Prime Minister himself is deeply concerned about the damages caused by floods and is committed to ensuring quick rehabilitation,” Shri Chouhan said.

Empowering Rural Communities and SHGs

During his interaction with women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and beneficiaries of rural development schemes, the Minister underscored the role of grassroots entrepreneurship in transforming rural economies. He encouraged women to engage in value-added agricultural activities such as food processing, packaging, and small-scale manufacturing under self-employment schemes and the DAY–NRLM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission).

Shri Chouhan stressed that rural development is not limited to infrastructure or income but also involves social and economic empowerment, particularly of women and youth. “Our goal is to make every village self-reliant through skill development, entrepreneurship, and cooperative efforts,” he said.

Promoting Swadeshi and Local Industry

Calling for a renewed focus on Swadeshi (indigenous products), the Minister urged citizens to prioritize Indian-made goods over imports. He explained that by choosing local products, citizens not only help sustain rural artisans and small-scale industries but also contribute to India’s economic independence.

“Supporting Swadeshi means strengthening the nation. When we buy local, we invest in our farmers, craftsmen, and workers, keeping wealth within India and empowering millions,” Shri Chouhan said.

Central Government’s Vision for Punjab’s Agricultural Growth

The visit to ICAR–IIMR marks another step in the government’s broader mission to transform Punjab into a hub of agricultural innovation, aligning with initiatives like Digital Agriculture, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for organic farming, and Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

Through these schemes, the Centre aims to reduce input costs, improve soil health, encourage crop diversification, and increase farmers’ resilience to climate change. Shri Chouhan reaffirmed that the Modi government is dedicated to ensuring “Annadata se Urjadata” (transforming farmers into energy producers) through biofuel initiatives and solar-powered irrigation schemes.

A New Chapter for Agricultural Research

With the inauguration of the new administrative building at ICAR–IIMR, Punjab’s research infrastructure receives a significant boost. The facility will serve as a hub for advanced maize research, technology dissemination, and training programmes for farmers and extension workers.

The Union Minister’s visit symbolized the government’s unwavering support for the state’s agricultural community, reinforcing the message that Punjab’s prosperity is central to India’s agricultural progress.