High Court Orders Security at Durgapur Medical College After Shocking Incident

The Calcutta High Court has ordered enhanced security for a private medical college in Durgapur where a gang rape survivor is receiving treatment. This follows protests from political parties and an NGO's plea for police deployment. Five arrests have been made related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court mandated the Durgapur police to prevent unauthorized access to a private medical college where a gang rape victim is being treated. The directive aims to maintain security and order near the facility.

Following the shocking incident, political parties have staged protests in the vicinity of the institution. A vacation bench, led by Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul), urged the Durgapur Police Commissionerate to ensure stringent authorization checks are implemented at the hospital and medical college.

An NGO petitioned for increased police presence at the campus situated in Paschim Bardhaman district. This request was made after a medical student was reportedly gang-raped on October 10. Authorities have arrested five individuals connected to the case so far.

