Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh police has filed a chargesheet against bureaucrat Saumya Chaurasia, accusing her of accumulating approximately Rs 50 crore in illicit earnings during her tenure at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chaurasia, a 2008-batch State Administrative Service officer, worked as deputy secretary under Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel's government from 2018 to 2023. The EOW alleges the amassed assets are significantly disproportionate to her known income sources, marking this as the largest case in its history.

An 8,000-page chargesheet details benami investments in about 45 properties. Her name also appears in other investigations, including the coal levy 'scam'. This comes after the BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh and is a significant case since the state's inception in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)