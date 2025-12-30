Fraudulent Recruitment Scheme Unveiled by Kashmir Economic Offences Wing

In a significant development, the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch has pressed charges in the absence of Ranjeet Prasad, a Bihar resident, relating to a widespread fraud case targeting young job seekers.

The chargesheet has been filed in a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, highlighting allegations that Prasad, through his company True Dreams Project India Pvt Ltd (TDPI), misled and financially exploited more than 1,300 trainees by coercing them to pay fees for jobs that never materialized. Promises of monthly salaries between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 were made, yet instead, trainees were required to pay Rs 2,400 in registration fees.

The investigation substantiates allegations of cheating and conspiracy under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. Unable to locate Prasad at his Bihar address, authorities have resorted to submitting charges in absentia, reinforcing the case's gravity and urging further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)